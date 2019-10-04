Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

‘My People, My Country’ led the box office on Thursday with about 1.28 billion yuan. Photo: Handout
Companies

Patriotism pays as films celebrating founding of China rake in US$391 million over four days during National Day holiday

  • ‘My People, My Country’, ‘The Climbers’ and ‘The Captain’, all celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China
  • The four-day sales figure surpasses the 2.65 billion yuan grossed during ‘golden week’ in 2017
Topic |   People’s Republic of China at 70
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Updated: 1:29pm, 4 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

‘My People, My Country’ led the box office on Thursday with about 1.28 billion yuan. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.