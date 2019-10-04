Channels

People walk past the entrance of the London Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
Companies

HKEX shareholders against raising bid for LSE after some investors say they are open to a higher offer

  • HKEX needs to convince some 500 local brokerages, who received shares of the bourse operator when it was listed in 2000, about the merits of a higher takeover offer for LSE.
Topic |   HKEX
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 5:26pm, 4 Oct, 2019

People walk past the entrance of the London Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
A woman walks past the London Stock Exchange on 23 September 2008. Photo: EPA
Companies

Charles Li’s surprise visit to London kicked off Hong Kong’s unsolicited US$36.6 billion bid for the London Stock Exchange

  • Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) yesterday made an unsolicited US$36.6 billion bid for the London Stock Exchange
  • The offer goes up against a litany of failed merger attempts by global stock exchanges. The HKSE has been the owner of London Metals Exchange since 2012
Topic |   HKEX
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 2:12pm, 12 Sep, 2019

A woman walks past the London Stock Exchange on 23 September 2008. Photo: EPA
