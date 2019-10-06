Women secure 5 per cent less capital on average globally, according to HSBC Private Banking’s ‘She’s the Business’ report. Photo: EPA-EFE
More than a third of women entrepreneurs have faced bias in raising capital, HSBC report says
- Women in mainland China and Hong Kong have invested more of their own money than their counterparts globally to start a new business
- On average, women globally put US$142,841 of their own money into their businesses
