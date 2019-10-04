Protesters rally in Central and set objects on fire against the new anti-mask law introduced by the government on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
JPMorgan to boost security after employee punched by Hong Kong protester as tensions run high
- Incident occurred outside JPMorgan’s Chater House office on Friday afternoon
- Bank tells employees to avoid building over the weekend
Topic | Banking & Finance
Demonstrators singing the ‘Glory To Hong Kong protest anthem outside the government offices on September 28, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong may have lost US$4 billion of capital to Singapore this summer, says Goldman Sachs, as protests rattled nerves
- Goldman Sachs estimates US$3 billion to US$4 billion in Hong Kong dollars may have been deposited in Singapore this summer
- Singapore saw a sharp uptick in foreign currency deposits in July and August
Topic | Hong Kong protests
