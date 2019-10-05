An aerial view of Si Pai Shek village in Kam Tin. Henderson Land said on Friday that it plans to loan land to the government in Kam Tin for seven years. Photo: Roy Issa
Henderson Land to loan 100,000 sq ft of farmland to Hong Kong government for temporary housing
- The city’s third biggest land owner also plans to donate land in Yuen Long for youth hostels and other social welfare purposes
- Henderson Land joins New World Development in donating land
Topic | Henderson Land
With two of Hong Kong’s four biggest landowners giving up some of their land holdings toward public housing, has the city reached a turning point? Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Can Hong Kong break the stranglehold of the city’s biggest developers on land reserves?
- In a new series delving beyond the social unrest in Hong Kong to survey the city’s deep-rooted problems, the Post is focusing on the role of housing in causing great disaffection in society
- In this fourth instalment, we examine how sprawling family-run conglomerates have benefited from restricted land supply, and how that might be on the verge of change
Topic | Hong Kong housing
