Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China Evergrande was the biggest donor among Hong Kong-listed property companies last year. Photo: Reuters
Companies

Hong Kong-listed property firms give over US$2 billion to charitable causes, topping list of donors

  • China Evergrande Group was the biggest donor last year, handing out HK$4.3 billion, some 5.7 per cent of its annual profit, according to a study by Sodata Analytics Foundation Association
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Updated: 2:02pm, 7 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

China Evergrande was the biggest donor among Hong Kong-listed property companies last year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.