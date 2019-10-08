The Yangshan Deepwater Port in Shanghai. Only 66 per cent of insurers in Asia were positive about the current investment cycle – ‘probably a reflection of the region’s greater vulnerability to the risk of an escalating US-China trade [war]’, according to BlackRock. Photo: Bloomberg
Asia-Pacific insurers grow more cautious about economic environment, risk appetite as US-China trade war rages on, BlackRock says
- Asian insurers ‘disproportionately concerned’ with weak economic growth and asset volatility, according to BlackRock’s Kimberly Kim
- Only 39 per cent of insurers globally expect a recession in 2022, according to report
Topic | Insurance
US President Donald Trump said that “China is starting to buy our agricultural product again. They’re starting to go with the beef and all of the different things … pork, very big on pork.” Photo: AP
China confirms ‘considerable’ purchases of US soybeans and pork ahead of October’s trade war talks
- Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng says Beijing is ‘preparing for positive progress’ next month in Washington
- US President Donald Trump said that a deal ‘could happen sooner than you think’, just a day after blasting China in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly
Topic | China economy
