Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Yangshan Deepwater Port in Shanghai. Only 66 per cent of insurers in Asia were positive about the current investment cycle – ‘probably a reflection of the region’s greater vulnerability to the risk of an escalating US-China trade [war]’, according to BlackRock. Photo: Bloomberg
Companies

Asia-Pacific insurers grow more cautious about economic environment, risk appetite as US-China trade war rages on, BlackRock says

  • Asian insurers ‘disproportionately concerned’ with weak economic growth and asset volatility, according to BlackRock’s Kimberly Kim
  • Only 39 per cent of insurers globally expect a recession in 2022, according to report
Topic |   Insurance
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 7:30am, 8 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Yangshan Deepwater Port in Shanghai. Only 66 per cent of insurers in Asia were positive about the current investment cycle – ‘probably a reflection of the region’s greater vulnerability to the risk of an escalating US-China trade [war]’, according to BlackRock. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump said that “China is starting to buy our agricultural product again. They’re starting to go with the beef and all of the different things … pork, very big on pork.” Photo: AP
Global Economy

China confirms ‘considerable’ purchases of US soybeans and pork ahead of October’s trade war talks

  • Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng says Beijing is ‘preparing for positive progress’ next month in Washington
  • US President Donald Trump said that a deal ‘could happen sooner than you think’, just a day after blasting China in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 2:24pm, 27 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump said that “China is starting to buy our agricultural product again. They’re starting to go with the beef and all of the different things … pork, very big on pork.” Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.