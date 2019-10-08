Shenzhen, pictured, is one of nine mainland Chinese cities that make up the Greater Bay Area scheme. Photo: Martin Chan
Chinese developers lose appetite for land in Greater Bay Area as weaker sales, tighter credit clip their wings
- The 20 biggest builders bought about a third less plots of land in the bay area after their shopping spree when the initiative was launched
- The slowdown comes amid slumping property sales and after Beijing instructed banks to restrict their loans to the sector
Topic | China property
