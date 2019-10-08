Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Shenzhen, pictured, is one of nine mainland Chinese cities that make up the Greater Bay Area scheme. Photo: Martin Chan
Business

Chinese developers lose appetite for land in Greater Bay Area as weaker sales, tighter credit clip their wings

  • The 20 biggest builders bought about a third less plots of land in the bay area after their shopping spree when the initiative was launched
  • The slowdown comes amid slumping property sales and after Beijing instructed banks to restrict their loans to the sector
Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Updated: 10:57am, 8 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Shenzhen, pictured, is one of nine mainland Chinese cities that make up the Greater Bay Area scheme. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.