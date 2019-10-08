Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

It is not in the ‘best interests of HKEX shareholders to pursue this proposal’, the bourse operator has said. Photo: Reuters
Companies

HKEX declines to proceed with sweetened offer for London Stock Exchange

  • HKEX had faced a deadline of Wednesday to make formal offer for the London bourse operator
  • The Hong Kong stock exchange operator will be unable to make a new bid for another six months
Topic |   Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 8:36am, 8 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

It is not in the ‘best interests of HKEX shareholders to pursue this proposal’, the bourse operator has said. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
People walk past the entrance of the London Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
Companies

HKEX shareholders against raising bid for LSE after some investors say they are open to a higher offer

  • HKEX needs to convince some 500 local brokerages, who received shares of the bourse operator when it was listed in 2000, about the merits of a higher takeover offer for LSE.
Topic |   HKEX
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 11:02pm, 4 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

People walk past the entrance of the London Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.