Anti-government protesters vandalised and damaged several locations including a Bank of China branch in Sha Tin on 5 May 2019 after the government issued an anti-mask law. Photo: Felix Wong
Five banks keep 13 branches shut and hundreds of ATMs offline after vandals attacked China-linked companies in Hong Kong
- BOCHK still closed five branches on Tuesday after it has to close all 200 branches except one on Saturday, while ICBC (Asia) need to close four. Both have mainland state-owned back banks as parent
- Banks decline to confirm if any cash from ATMs was lost, but say customers’ assets at the banks’ safe deposit boxes are safe
