Chinese investors monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on August 2, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Hong Kong, China stocks gain on upbeat consumption during ‘Golden Week’ and expectations of US rate cut
- Hong Kong property stocks lose ground after protests against mask ban
- Surveillance stocks rocked by US decision to add them to trade blacklist
Topic | China stock market
Chinese investors monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on August 2, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
It is not in the ‘best interests of HKEX shareholders to pursue this proposal’, the bourse operator has said. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong bourse drops bid to buy London exchange, shelving its ambition to create one of the world’s biggest financial markets
- HKEX had faced a deadline of Wednesday to make formal offer for the London bourse operator
- The Hong Kong stock exchange operator will be unable to make a new bid for another six months
Topic | Hong Kong Stock Exchange
It is not in the ‘best interests of HKEX shareholders to pursue this proposal’, the bourse operator has said. Photo: Warton Li