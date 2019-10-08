Channels

Chinese investors monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on August 2, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Hong Kong, China stocks gain on upbeat consumption during ‘Golden Week’ and expectations of US rate cut

  • Hong Kong property stocks lose ground after protests against mask ban
  • Surveillance stocks rocked by US decision to add them to trade blacklist
Deb Price  

Martin Choi  

Updated: 6:25pm, 8 Oct, 2019

It is not in the ‘best interests of HKEX shareholders to pursue this proposal’, the bourse operator has said. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong bourse drops bid to buy London exchange, shelving its ambition to create one of the world’s biggest financial markets

  • HKEX had faced a deadline of Wednesday to make formal offer for the London bourse operator
  • The Hong Kong stock exchange operator will be unable to make a new bid for another six months
Chad Bray  

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 5:33pm, 8 Oct, 2019

