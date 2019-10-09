Channels

SCMP
An elderly man exercising in Mong Kok. Some insurers are targeting the city’s ‘silver-haired’ residents with their retirement products. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Companies

Hong Kong insurers target young and the elderly as protests deter mainland Chinese from buying insurance products in the city

  • Insurance sales to mainland Chinese customers have dropped by an estimated 30 per cent during the protests
  • The sales have been a hugely important source of income for the city’s insurers, who are desperate to tap new types of customer to plug the gap
Topic |   Insurance
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 8:33am, 9 Oct, 2019

An elderly man exercising in Mong Kok. Some insurers are targeting the city's 'silver-haired' residents with their retirement products. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Office rents in Admiralty fell in the third quarter where large scale protests against the now-withdrawn extradition have been taking place since June. Photo: Roy Issa
Business

Hong Kong protests weigh on office market as available space in Central rises to 14-year high, rents fall 3.2 per cent

  • Third-quarter office rents in Central, Admiralty and Sheung Wan saw the biggest quarterly drop since 2012, Cushman & Wakefield says
  • Rentals in core areas for office space are likely to continue to decline over the coming months
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Chad Bray  

Martin Choi  

Updated: 9:11am, 4 Oct, 2019

Office rents in Admiralty fell in the third quarter where large scale protests against the now-withdrawn extradition have been taking place since June. Photo: Roy Issa
