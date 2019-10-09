US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Shanghai on July 31, 2019. The vice-premier travels to Washington later this week to resume trade talks. Photo: AP
US-China trade war may have ‘milder than feared’ effect on global growth, Fidelity says
- No ‘imminent risk’ of a global recession next year, according to Fidelity’s Wen-Wen Lindroth
- Trade war drag on business, consumer confidence key indicator to watch, Fidelity says
Topic | US-China trade war
The US-China trade war, which has seen both countries put tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of goods, has weighed on business sentiment, with companies delaying future investment. Photo: AFP
Deal activity in Asia falls to its slowest pace in five years amid US-China trade war, global slowdown, Dealogic says
- Asia deal flow fell to US$599.6 billion in the first nine months of the year, Dealogic says
- Chinese companies saw a record high for sales of overseas assets, while outbound merger activity declined for a third straight year
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
