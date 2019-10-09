Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Shanghai on July 31, 2019. The vice-premier travels to Washington later this week to resume trade talks. Photo: AP
Companies

US-China trade war may have ‘milder than feared’ effect on global growth, Fidelity says

  • No ‘imminent risk’ of a global recession next year, according to Fidelity’s Wen-Wen Lindroth
  • Trade war drag on business, consumer confidence key indicator to watch, Fidelity says
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Chad Bray  

Holly Chik  

Updated: 1:10pm, 9 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Shanghai on July 31, 2019. The vice-premier travels to Washington later this week to resume trade talks. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The US-China trade war, which has seen both countries put tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of goods, has weighed on business sentiment, with companies delaying future investment. Photo: AFP
Companies

Deal activity in Asia falls to its slowest pace in five years amid US-China trade war, global slowdown, Dealogic says

  • Asia deal flow fell to US$599.6 billion in the first nine months of the year, Dealogic says
  • Chinese companies saw a record high for sales of overseas assets, while outbound merger activity declined for a third straight year
Topic |   Mergers & Acquisitions
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 10:40pm, 3 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The US-China trade war, which has seen both countries put tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of goods, has weighed on business sentiment, with companies delaying future investment. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.