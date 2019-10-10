Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Women entrepreneurs in a meeting. Photo: Shutterstock
Companies

Hong Kong’s start-up scene is still a man’s world even if city tops the global ranks for gender diversity, women entrepreneurs say

  • Women entrepreneurs in Hong Kong invest more of their own funds into businesses than other markets, according to a finding by HSBC Private Banking
  • Hong Kong had the best gender balance when it comes to having men and women on investment panels, according to the survey
Topic |   Gender
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Updated: 8:27am, 10 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Women entrepreneurs in a meeting. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.