Women entrepreneurs in a meeting. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong’s start-up scene is still a man’s world even if city tops the global ranks for gender diversity, women entrepreneurs say
- Women entrepreneurs in Hong Kong invest more of their own funds into businesses than other markets, according to a finding by HSBC Private Banking
- Hong Kong had the best gender balance when it comes to having men and women on investment panels, according to the survey
Topic | Gender
Women entrepreneurs in a meeting. Photo: Shutterstock