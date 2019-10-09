Channels

Anti-government protesters vandalise facilities at Sha Tin Wai MTR station on October 7, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Companies

Hong Kong companies ‘resilient’, but protests present new risks, challenges, S&P Global Ratings warns

  • The effects on infrastructure companies, such as MTR Corporation and the Airport Authority Hong Kong, are ‘more direct and bigger’ says report
  • Companies in ‘unfamiliar territories’ of increasingly ‘complex sensitivities that could lead to unforeseen risk, rating agency says
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Chad Bray

Updated: 5:13pm, 9 Oct, 2019

Police restrain a protester near a police station in the Mong Kok shopping district on Monday. Chinese commentators are criticising Apple Inc for making available an app that would allow users to avoid police actions in Hong Kong. Photo: Kyodo
News

Apple under fire from China over HKmap.live app that tracks police activity amid Hong Kong protests

  • HKmap.live uses crowdsourcing to track police vehicles, armed officers and incidents in which people have been injured
  • People’s Daily column accuses the tech giant of ‘allowing its platform to clear the way for an app that incites illegal behaviour’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 4:55am, 9 Oct, 2019

