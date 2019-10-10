A US flag on an embassy car is seen outside a hotel in Shanghai on July 31, 2019. Photo: Reuters
How must the savvy investor prepare, if the world turns bipolar and splits into economic halves around US and China by 2030?
- Owning both US, Chinese assets would led to a “more robust portfolio” in the future, Julius Baer’s Yves Bonzon said
- Trade war could accelerate acceptance of yuan as a global reserve currency
