An oil storage tank at Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura oil refinery in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Reuters
Saudi oil giant Aramco says growth lies in natural gas, refining and chemicals as it prepares for jumbo IPO
- Aramco was aiming to raise gas output by 39.4 per cent to 21.6 billion cubic feet per day by 2023, says senior vice-president Mohammed Al Qahtani
- State-owned company is testing the development of some unconventional shale gas resources, with production costs comparable to major North American projects
Topic | IPO
An oil storage tank at Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura oil refinery in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Reuters