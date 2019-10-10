Containers are piled up at a port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province. Photo: Chinatopix via Associated Press
Hopes for progress in trade talks leads to gains for Hang Seng, mainland China benchmarks
- Big winner of the day was 360 Ludashi, which closed up a whopping 218.5 per cent in its trading debut
- Report Trump will let some US companies sell to Huawei also lifted spirits
