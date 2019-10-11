Protesters gather for a singalong protest at New Town Plaza in Sha Tin, on September 22. Sun Hung Kai Properties, the mall’s owner, has said it will help tenants affected by the protests. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s mall owners push back at tenants’ plea to cut rent even as retail sales shrink amid unrelenting protests
- Hysan Development and Swire Properties are the only two retailers to offer rent cuts for their struggling tenants
- Retailers and market observers say the proposals mall owners have come up with falls far short of what is needed to keep them in business
Topic | Retail properties
CK Asset's Seaside Sonata development on Hai Tan Street in Cheung Sha Wan on 31 July 2019. Photo: SCMP/Tory Ho
CK Asset discounts its first property launch of 2019 by up to 10 per cent, bowing to a stalling market as Hong Kong’s rallies bite
- CK Asset launches new project Seaside Sonata in Cheung Sha Wan at an average of HK$18,688 per square foot after discounts
- The price is 10.4 per cent cheaper than Henderson Land Development’s The Addition, the most recent project in the same neighbourhood, which launched in March
Topic | Hong Kong property
