The Xpeng P7 all-electric coupe, which will come equipped with Alibaba's in-car mini-apps suite on September 28, 2019. Photo: SCMP
Inventor James Dyson shows electric cars are too easy to make. That’s why his US$2.5 billion project was doomed to fail
- Dyson has now abandoned its £2 billion plan to branch out and take on the likes of Tesla and Volkswagen
- Whereas cars with a combustion engine need about 30,000 components, an electric vehicle needs just 11,000 parts, according to Goldman Sachs
