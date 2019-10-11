An investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing. China appears to have accelerated its efforts to open up its financial sector amid its trade spat with Washington. Photo: AP
China to scrap foreign ownership limits in securities, futures and fund management firms next year in apparent trade-war concession
- The securities watchdog said the limits will be abolished for futures firms on January 1, mutual fund managers on April 1, and securities companies on December 1 next year
- Move will give foreign players a chance to better tap the Chinese market, but domestic firms will still dominate for a few years to come, say analysts
Topic | Financial regulation
The publication of the World Bank’s new forecasts came as a top-level Chinese delegation led by Vice-Premier Liu He is due to meet their American counterparts later on Thursday in Washington for a new round of talks in hopes of easing trade tensions. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s growth outlook cut by World Bank as US trade war continues to weigh on economy
- The Washington-based World Bank cuts China’s 2019 gross domestic product forecast to 6.1 per cent, just above the bottom-end of the government’s target range
- China’s headline growth forecast for next year is also cut by 0.3 percentage points to 5.9 per cent, with the World Bank predicting a drop to 5.8 per cent in 2021
Topic | China economy
