A Hongqi luxury sports car, left and a Hongqi concept electric sports utility vehicle, manufactured by China FAW Group Corp., during day two of the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show in Frankfurt on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Saudi Aramco invests in cleaner internal combustion engines as it doubles down on oil ahead of jumbo IPO
- Saudi Aramco said it’s investing tens of millions of US dollars a year to help carmakers develop engines that are less prone to carbon emissions
- The move is aimed at ensuring sustainable demand for Aramco’s mainstay petroleum products
Topic | Energy
A Hongqi luxury sports car, left and a Hongqi concept electric sports utility vehicle, manufactured by China FAW Group Corp., during day two of the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show in Frankfurt on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg