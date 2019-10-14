Jinxin is planning a marketing blitz to lure Hong Kong’s aspiring parents to venture across the border into mainland China for much cheaper assisted pregnancy services. Photo: Felix Wong
China’s Jinxin Fertility wants Hong Kong’s aspiring parents to cross the border for cheaper IVF treatment, but protests may hinder promotion blitz
- The Chengdu-based firm which floated shares in Hong Kong to fund expansion is monitoring the civil unrest before launching a marketing campaign
- Of 10,000 Hong Kong people who receive IVF services each year, only around 40 per cent opt to have the procedure in the city, according to one of Jinxin’s directors
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Jinxin is planning a marketing blitz to lure Hong Kong’s aspiring parents to venture across the border into mainland China for much cheaper assisted pregnancy services. Photo: Felix Wong