Adam Neumann (centre), co-founder and CEO of WeWork, at the opening bell ceremony at Nasdaq in New York on January 16, 2018. Photo: AP
SoftBank seeks to seize control of WeWork through US$1 billion financing package, says source familiar with the matter
- Reuters had reported that SoftBank was in negotiations to make a US$1 billion investment to enable WeWork to go through a major restructuring
- Without a fresh infusion of cash, WeWork risks running out of money as early as the end of December
Topic | Softbank
