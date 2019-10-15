Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Although a majority of companies have gender diversity policy in place, less than a third of them have found these policies effective. Photo: Shutterstock
Companies

What helps women advance in the workplace? Male allies

  • There is a growing realisation among businesses that there is a need to get men involved to help women achieve parity in the workplace
  • A stronger focus on language and communication is needed between men and women, rather than simply putting in place targets and training seminars
Topic |   Gender equality
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift  

Updated: 12:22pm, 15 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Although a majority of companies have gender diversity policy in place, less than a third of them have found these policies effective. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
It’s still a man’s world in Hong Kong’s start-up scene, investors say
Companies

Hong Kong’s start-up scene is still a man’s world even if city tops the global ranks for gender diversity, women investors say

  • Women entrepreneurs in Hong Kong invest more of their own funds into businesses than other markets, according to a finding by HSBC Private Banking
  • Hong Kong had the best gender balance when it comes to having men and women on investment panels, according to the survey
Topic |   Gender
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Updated: 3:19pm, 10 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

It’s still a man’s world in Hong Kong’s start-up scene, investors say
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.