Although a majority of companies have gender diversity policy in place, less than a third of them have found these policies effective. Photo: Shutterstock
What helps women advance in the workplace? Male allies
- There is a growing realisation among businesses that there is a need to get men involved to help women achieve parity in the workplace
- A stronger focus on language and communication is needed between men and women, rather than simply putting in place targets and training seminars
It's still a man's world in Hong Kong's start-up scene, investors say
Hong Kong’s start-up scene is still a man’s world even if city tops the global ranks for gender diversity, women investors say
- Women entrepreneurs in Hong Kong invest more of their own funds into businesses than other markets, according to a finding by HSBC Private Banking
- Hong Kong had the best gender balance when it comes to having men and women on investment panels, according to the survey
