The number of women in boardroom positions has been climbing across Asia. Photo: Alamy
Singapore and Asia-Pacific first globally for number of female CEOs as more women make it to the top jobs, Credit Suisse finds
- Singapore was joint first worldwide with Italy for having the highest proportion of female CEOs, at 15 per cent
- In Asia, the proportion of female board members rose from 11.6 per cent in 2015 to 14.4 per cent this year, according to a report by the Swiss investment bank
The number of women in boardroom positions has been climbing across Asia. Photo: Alamy