Cullinan West III (left), Cullinan West I and Cullinan West II (right) built by Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) near the Nam Cheong subway station in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Wikipedia
Sun Hung Kai, CK Asset to launch 453 flats on the same day, vying for buyers’ cheques as Hong Kong’s property downturn looms
- Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) will offer 235 flats at its Cullinan West III complex near the Nam Cheong subway station for sale on Thursday
- CK Asset Holdings will sell 218 units at Seaside Sonata in Sham Shui Po, a walk of about 10 minutes away, on the same day
The shortage of land that props up the city’s exorbitant house prices is seen as one of the grievances fuelling violent protests that have plagued Hong Kong for the last four months. Sam Tsang
Property group urges Hong Kong government to issue land bonds to speed up rural development and ease housing crisis
- The Hong Kong Real Property Federation will meet the government to put forward its suggestion ahead of Carrie Lam’s policy address on October 16
- Proposal comes as the government struggles to resolve deep-rooted social problems, including a chronic shortage of land generally blamed for inflating property prices and fuelling protests
