Anti-government protesters set fire to barricades in Mong Kok following a rally in defiance of the anti-mask law issued by the government on October 5, 2019. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong releases up to HK$300 billion in city’s version of quantitative easing to bolster economy against downturn
- Hong Kong’s monetary authority will cut its countercyclical capital buffer (CCB) by 50 basis points to 2 per cent, the first reduction since 2015
- The move will release between HK$200 billion and HK$300 billion into the financial system, the HKMAs chief executive Eddie Yue said
Topic | Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
