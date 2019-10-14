Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Jia Yueting, the founder of electric car start-up Faraday Future, has filed for bankruptcy in the US. Photo: Bloomberg
Companies

Chinese entrepreneur Jia Yueting files for bankruptcy in US but holds on to hope of building electric car to challenge Tesla

  • Jia Yueting has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and has established a creditor trust to receive all of his equity interest and personal assets in the US under the debt restructuring plan
  • Jia’s team says he had repaid US$3 billion of debt but US$2 billion was still outstanding
Topic |   Electric cars
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Updated: 10:33pm, 14 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jia Yueting, the founder of electric car start-up Faraday Future, has filed for bankruptcy in the US. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.