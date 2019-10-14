Jia Yueting, the founder of electric car start-up Faraday Future, has filed for bankruptcy in the US. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese entrepreneur Jia Yueting files for bankruptcy in US but holds on to hope of building electric car to challenge Tesla
- Jia Yueting has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and has established a creditor trust to receive all of his equity interest and personal assets in the US under the debt restructuring plan
- Jia’s team says he had repaid US$3 billion of debt but US$2 billion was still outstanding
Topic | Electric cars
Jia Yueting, the founder of electric car start-up Faraday Future, has filed for bankruptcy in the US. Photo: Bloomberg