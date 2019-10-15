Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Securities and Futures Commission’s Chief Executive Officer Ashley Alder rapelling from the 68th floor of the One Island East building in Quarry Bay on 9 December 2017 to raise funds for the Outward Bound Hong Kong (OBHK) Vertical 1000 “The Adventure of A Life Time” event. Photo: Winson Wong
Companies

Search for replacement Securities and Futures Commission chief executive underway, current deputy tipped as front runner

  • The Securities and Futures Commission has appointed a five-person search committee to find a replacement for Ashley Alder, who announced yesterday that he would not renew his contract when it expires next September
  • Alder’s deputy Julia Leung, a former financial journalist-turned regulator, is the front runner for one of the top regulatory jobs in the world, brokers said
Topic |   SFC
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 5:45pm, 15 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Securities and Futures Commission’s Chief Executive Officer Ashley Alder rapelling from the 68th floor of the One Island East building in Quarry Bay on 9 December 2017 to raise funds for the Outward Bound Hong Kong (OBHK) Vertical 1000 “The Adventure of A Life Time” event. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.