The Securities and Futures Commission’s Chief Executive Officer Ashley Alder rapelling from the 68th floor of the One Island East building in Quarry Bay on 9 December 2017 to raise funds for the Outward Bound Hong Kong (OBHK) Vertical 1000 “The Adventure of A Life Time” event. Photo: Winson Wong
Search for replacement Securities and Futures Commission chief executive underway, current deputy tipped as front runner
- The Securities and Futures Commission has appointed a five-person search committee to find a replacement for Ashley Alder, who announced yesterday that he would not renew his contract when it expires next September
- Alder’s deputy Julia Leung, a former financial journalist-turned regulator, is the front runner for one of the top regulatory jobs in the world, brokers said
Topic | SFC
The Securities and Futures Commission’s Chief Executive Officer Ashley Alder rapelling from the 68th floor of the One Island East building in Quarry Bay on 9 December 2017 to raise funds for the Outward Bound Hong Kong (OBHK) Vertical 1000 “The Adventure of A Life Time” event. Photo: Winson Wong