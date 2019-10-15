Advertisement
Protesters vandalise Sun Hung Kai Properties’ New Town Plaza in Sha Tin, on September 22, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Sun Hung Kai offers relief for struggling retailers, plans to waive rents on days shopping centres are closed due to protests
- At least eight of SHKP’s malls have had to remain shut for days, including World Trade Centre in Causeway Bay and New Town Plaza in Sha Tin
- Hang Lung Properties also says that it has cut rents for tenants
Sun Hung Kai Properties, which owns 12 million sq ft of retail space in Hong Kong, said it will waive rents and other expenses on days its shopping centres remain closed because of the protests.
Hong Kong’s largest developer by market value has had to close some of its shopping centres for days, especially on weekends because of the protests, as rampaging mobs damaged public and private property.
“Although this was meant to protect the safety of customers, businesses and staff, SHKP decided to waive the rents and other related expenses of these affected tenants. We hope this can ease the pressure … and to stand shoulder to shoulder with Hong Kong’s businesses to ride out the current difficult times.”
The city’s economy has been severely hit by the social unrest and threatens to undermine its role as Asia’s leading retail hub. Retail sales in the city dropped 23 per cent year on year to HK$29.4 billion (US$3.76 billion) in August – the worst for a single month on record. Hong Kong’s tourism too suffered its worst downturn since the severe acute respiratory syndrome outbreak in 2003, as arrivals slumped 40 per cent year on year in the same month.
It is more than likely that these figures could worsen for September and October when data is released.
At least eight of its shopping centres have had to remain shut for days. World Trade Centre, in protest-hit Causeway Bay, had to close operations for five days. Six other malls, including New Town Plaza in Sha Tin, where some of the worst violence has taken place, was closed on October 1 and 5. APM in Kwun Tong remained shut on October 1.
On Tuesday, Hang Lung Properties, which owns Fashion Walk in Causeway Bay and shopping centres in Mong Kok and Tsim Sha Tsui, said they would cut rents for retail tenants.
“In view of the retail headwinds in Hong Kong, Hang Lung Properties has been liaising with our tenants with the aim to help them overcome the difficult times. We have provided rental reductions to tenants by taking into consideration their degree of impact from recent public activities, shop location and rental terms,” a spokeswoman said.
Swire Properties, which owns 2.5 million sq ft of retail space, said it has offered temporary rental adjustments to most tenants in Pacific Place and Cityplaza. Hysan Development said temporary rental adjustments have been offered as one possible solution. MTR, which owns malls at the city’s railway stations, said it would adjust rents and offer subsidies for days that the stations and shopping centres were closed.
“Well, I think that’s a very good sign. You know that’ll help the retailers,” said Nick Bradstreet, managing director and head of leasing at Savills.
Cosmetic chain Sa Sa International Holdings, which saw same store sales plummeting 28.5 per cent in Hong Kong and Macau in the three months to September, could benefit from landlords’ largesse.
Simon Kwok, chairman and chief executive of Sa Sa, said rent was one of the group’s largest operating expenses and primary cost saving target.
“Some high street shop owners are willing to reduce their rents on a temporary basis during this difficult time,” Kwok said.
According to Savills, overall shopping centre rents have reduced by 14.2 per cent during the past three months, with those on Hong Kong Island down 13.6 per cent, Kowloon 12.7 per cent and New Territories 16.4 per cent.
“I think October is gonna be just as bad as September. We don’t see any improvement as the protests continue and it’s having a big impact,” said Bradstreet. “I don’t think we’re going to see any improvement to November now.”
With no resolution in sight, market observers said that the impact of the protests even if they were resolved immediately would be felt for at least 12 to 18 months as it did after the Occupy movement.
“Unlike the Occupy Central protests in 2014, the recent turmoil has had a far greater impact on retailers and landlords, as the protests [have been] spread across various districts,” said Lawrence Wan, senior director of advisory and transaction services for retail at CBRE. “If the current social unrest continues, the retail market is likely to suffer from a prolonged downturn.”
Protests have ravaged Hong Kong for more than four months, deterring tourists and inflicting huge pain on the hotel sector. Photo: AFP
Hotel revenues could halve, warns S&P, as conference participants, tourists give protest-hit Hong Kong a miss
- The rates hotels offer to host meetings, conferences and exhibitions are down by more than a quarter as events are cancelled or postponed
- In some cases, occupancy of hotels in protest-hit areas has fallen to 20 per cent, according to hoteliers and industry observers
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protests have ravaged Hong Kong for more than four months, deterring tourists and inflicting huge pain on the hotel sector. Photo: AFP
Hotel owners are facing the grim prospect of their revenues being halved as conferences and exhibitions have either been cancelled or postponed and tourists are choosing to staying away from Hong Kong amid escalating
The hotel segment will bear the brunt of the impact, says S&P Global Ratings.
“Hotel owners are facing a 50 per cent drop in revenues, given August’s occupancy rate fell to 66 per cent and could further drop,” the ratings agency said in a recently released report.
In some cases, occupancy of hotels in protest-hit areas has fallen to 20 per cent, according to hoteliers and industry observers, forcing operators to slash rates to lure guests.
“We have heard testimonies that certain hotels saw their number of check-ins fall to five to six rooms per day in the days where protests hit the hardest,” said Simon Haven, senior analyst at Euromonitor International.
The Dash Hotel on Minden, for example, a boutique hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui, had to reduce its rates by as much as 30 per cent to maintain its occupancy rate, illustrating how four months of increasingly violent protests have dimmed the prospects of the city’s pillar industries such as retail, tourism, and hotels.
Many shopping malls, supermarkets and convenience stores are shuttered at weekends, when the protests regularly descend into
Tourists arrivals fell nearly
“We have been monitoring Hong Kong’s [hotel] performance for a while, and it’s bad, just bad … Our data shows that the negative impact kicked off in July, and August just got way worse,” said Vincci Yang, business development manager, North Asia, at STR, a global provider of data on hotel performance.
The rates hotels offer to use their facilities for meetings, incentives, conferencing and exhibitions, known in the industry as MICE, were down by 27 per cent.
Officially, only one exhibition was cancelled – the Asia Seafood Expo scheduled in early September – but other events had also been deferred or moved elsewhere.
The Hong Kong Tattoo Convention, expected to attract 300 artists and thousands of attendees from all over the world, was planned for November 2019 but has been rescheduled to 2020, and the Global Wellness Summit gathering of 600 industry experts was relocated to Singapore. Shows by South Korean singer
According to the Hong Kong Exhibition & Convention Industry Association, the exhibition industry is an important pillar of the city’s economy, supporting international trade, encouraging spending and deal-making. It contributed HK$53 billion to the local economy in 2016.
The recent seven-day jewellery show organised by Informa Markets saw a fall in visitor turnout, with those from mainland China dropping the most. Informa did not provide a breakdown.
“Sales were 20 per cent lower than last year, but our participation was worth it. We still had good business during the fair,” said Yasushi Fujita, sales manager at Tokyo-based Bambi Jewelry, one of the participants in the show.
To lure visitors, the Hong Kong Tourism Board and
From this month until March 2020, the Tourism Board will waive participation fees for local groups that will join trade fairs and travel missions to events outside Hong Kong. It is also preparing to launch a “large-scale” campaign to promote Hong Kong as a top MICE destination.
“The tourism industry, including our resort, has seen an impact of the recent developments in Hong Kong,” said a Hong Kong Disneyland Resort spokesperson. Current promotions include a HK$688 ticket that will allow a guest to visit the theme park twice, and a 35 per cent discount on lunch buffets in certain restaurants for senior citizens.
S&P said the current slump is still better than the hotel occupancy rates during SARS, which dropped to below 20 per cent at the worst of the outbreak.
However, even if the city’s political crisis is resolved soon, the effects are likely to persist for months or even years after.