A US flag on an embassy car outside a hotel in Shanghai. The trade war will drag on private equity deals in the next 12 to 18 months, the survey found. Photo: Reuters
US-China trade war will continue to weigh on private equity deal flow in the next year to 18 months, report says
- About 40 per cent of Asian private-equity executives see the US-China trade dispute as having the biggest effect on deals, according to a Dechert/Mergermarket report
- Exits, fundraising to be more relevant as the top of the economic cycle approaches
US President Donald Trump was upbeat about his meeting with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He at the end of two days of trade negotiations. Photo: AP
Beijing warns of more uncertainty in trade war negotiations despite ‘constructive’ talks in Washington
- Final outcome depends on ‘whether the US can walk together with China, and create the necessary conditions to push ahead’, People’s Daily says
- ‘Talking while fighting could become the norm, and we should adapt to the norm as soon as possible’, says Taoran Notes
