Shoppers at the Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong on July 22, 2014. Photo: Reuters
Gloom weighs on Hong Kong as 40 per cent of small businesses see city’s economy worsening in the next 12 months, survey shows
- Over 40 per cent of Hong Kong’s small and medium enterprises expect the local economy to worsen in the next 12 months from June
- 70 per cent of them are concerned about global economic growth, compared to 56 per cent of all 13 markets surveyed
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Shoppers at the Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong on July 22, 2014. Photo: Reuters
Demonstrators throw cardboard on a fire during a protest in the Central district of Hong Kong on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Nine banks to meet Hong Kong’s monetary authority on ways to ease business loans and stave off city’s economic downturn
- Special meeting comes two days after the HKMA cut banks’ countercyclical capital buffer (CCB) for the first time since 2015, a reduction that unleashes up to HK$300 billion into the economy
- Banks may be asked to cut loan applicants some slack, and ignore any short-term sales slumps caused by the city’s four-month long civic unrest, as long as they are creditworthy in the long term, bankers said
Topic | Banking & Finance
Demonstrators throw cardboard on a fire during a protest in the Central district of Hong Kong on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg