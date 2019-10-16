Channels

Shoppers at the Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong on July 22, 2014. Photo: Reuters
Companies

Gloom weighs on Hong Kong as 40 per cent of small businesses see city’s economy worsening in the next 12 months, survey shows

  • Over 40 per cent of Hong Kong’s small and medium enterprises expect the local economy to worsen in the next 12 months from June
  • 70 per cent of them are concerned about global economic growth, compared to 56 per cent of all 13 markets surveyed
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Holly Chik

Updated: 7:23pm, 16 Oct, 2019

Demonstrators throw cardboard on a fire during a protest in the Central district of Hong Kong on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Companies

Nine banks to meet Hong Kong’s monetary authority on ways to ease business loans and stave off city’s economic downturn

  • Special meeting comes two days after the HKMA cut banks’ countercyclical capital buffer (CCB) for the first time since 2015, a reduction that unleashes up to HK$300 billion into the economy
  • Banks may be asked to cut loan applicants some slack, and ignore any short-term sales slumps caused by the city’s four-month long civic unrest, as long as they are creditworthy in the long term, bankers said
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:48pm, 15 Oct, 2019

Demonstrators throw cardboard on a fire during a protest in the Central district of Hong Kong on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
