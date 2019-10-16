Channels

Sun Hung Kai Properties’ Mount Regency project under development in Tuen Mun. The developer surged 4.5 per cent after the government unveiled plans to boost housing stock. Photo: Roy Issa
Companies

Surging property developers take Hang Seng higher as investors cheer Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s ‘housing for all’ pledge

  • Hong Kong’s Chief Executive revealed a raft of measures aimed at boosting the city’s housing stock in her policy address
  • Liquor giant Kweichow Moutai lost 3.4 per cent to 1,170 yuan, dragging Chinese stocks lower
Georgina Lee  

Updated: 5:46pm, 16 Oct, 2019

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam hopes focusing on housing policies can bring a new dawn to beleaguered city. Photo: Fung Chang
Politics

Carrie Lam wants ‘storm in Hong Kong to end soon’ and will zero in on housing in her policy address but critics urge her to go for bold reforms. Will she or won’t she?

  • Chief executive says housing policies will be the focus of this year’s speech, which she hopes will symbolise a new beginning for city
  • Government sources warn against high expectations, while more than 1,000 riot police and water cannons are expected to be deployed around Admiralty
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Gary Cheung  

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 12:39am, 16 Oct, 2019

