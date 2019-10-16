Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Riot police respond with tear gas as protesters throw petrol bombs and set objects on fire during scuffles with police at the junction of Fleming Road, and Hennessy Road following an anti-extradition bill march from Causeway Bay towards Wan Chai and Admiralty on 29 September 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Companies

Nine Hong Kong banks add their heft to HKMA’s coordinated financial lifeline to help small businesses survive city’s slump

  • The HKMA chaired a meeting attended by the Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, Bank of China (Hong Kong), Citibank, Hang Seng Bank, Bank of East Asia, DBS, ICBC Asia and CCB Asia.
  • The banks agreed to a set of guidelines, similar to those during Hong Kong’s 2003 Sars outbreak, to cut small borrowers and businesses some slack
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 8:00pm, 16 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Riot police respond with tear gas as protesters throw petrol bombs and set objects on fire during scuffles with police at the junction of Fleming Road, and Hennessy Road following an anti-extradition bill march from Causeway Bay towards Wan Chai and Admiralty on 29 September 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Anti-government protesters set fire to barricades in Mong Kok following a rally in defiance of the anti-mask law issued by the government on October 5, 2019. Photo: Edmond So
Companies

Hong Kong releases up to HK$300 billion in city’s version of quantitative easing to bolster economy against downturn

  • Hong Kong’s monetary authority will cut its countercyclical capital buffer (CCB) by 50 basis points to 2 per cent, the first reduction since 2015
  • The move will release between HK$200 billion and HK$300 billion into the financial system, the HKMAs chief executive Eddie Yue said
Topic |   Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
SCMP

Enoch Yiu  

Peggy Sito  

Updated: 11:37pm, 14 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti-government protesters set fire to barricades in Mong Kok following a rally in defiance of the anti-mask law issued by the government on October 5, 2019. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.