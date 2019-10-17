Shipping containers stacked next to gantry cranes at the Yantian International Container Terminals, operated by CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.'s Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPH Trust), in Shenzhen on Monday, September 9, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Moody’s may have to put its plan to take over China’s largest rating agency on ice, after failing to get regulatory approval
- Moody’s had sought to raise its stake in Chengxin to more than 50 per cent, from 30 per cent
- Moody’s competitor S&P in January became the first foreign credit ratings agency allowed to set up its own local unit in China
Topic | Banking & Finance
Shipping containers stacked next to gantry cranes at the Yantian International Container Terminals, operated by CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.'s Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPH Trust), in Shenzhen on Monday, September 9, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg