A branch of Citibank on Nathan Road in the Mong Kok area of Hong Kong on Wednesday, October 22, 2014. Photo: Bloomberg
Citigroup promotes Peter Babej to Asia-Pacific chief executive to head its most lucrative region outside North America
- Peter Babej joined the bank in 2010 after senior roles at Deutsche Bank and Lazard
- Babej replaces Francisco Aristeguieta, who left Citi to head of State Street Corporation’s international business
Topic | Banking & Finance
