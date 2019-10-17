Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A branch of Citibank on Nathan Road in the Mong Kok area of Hong Kong on Wednesday, October 22, 2014. Photo: Bloomberg
Companies

Citigroup promotes Peter Babej to Asia-Pacific chief executive to head its most lucrative region outside North America

  • Peter Babej joined the bank in 2010 after senior roles at Deutsche Bank and Lazard
  • Babej replaces Francisco Aristeguieta, who left Citi to head of State Street Corporation’s international business
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 1:39pm, 17 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A branch of Citibank on Nathan Road in the Mong Kok area of Hong Kong on Wednesday, October 22, 2014. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.