Some US$30.7 trillion was invested in sustainable and responsible investment products at the beginning of last year. Photo: Alamy
Asia behind in sustainable investments, but attitudes are changing, industry leaders say
- Sustainability a ‘slow-moving, unstoppable train’ for investor portfolios, according to Willis Towers Watson
- China to require listed companies, bond issuers to disclose environmental, social risks beginning next year
Topic | Environment
Some US$30.7 trillion was invested in sustainable and responsible investment products at the beginning of last year. Photo: Alamy