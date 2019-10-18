The NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers playing against the Brooklyn Nets in Shenzhen, on October 12, 2019. Photo: Reuters
NBA’s chief admits the China crisis set off by Morey’s tweet led to ‘substantial’ losses in a market it’s spent decades cultivating
- The NBA is the most popular US league in the world’s most populous country – with some 800 million Chinese viewers – and its business there is already a billion-dollar enterprise
- Tencent Holdings has a US$1.5 billion, five-year deal to stream league games online in China
Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors against the Golden State Warriors during game six of the 2019 NBA Finals in Oakland, California. Photo: AFP
Houston, we have a problem: what’s at stake for the NBA in the Hong Kong-China stand-off?
- The current furore over a tweet by Houston Rockets’ general manager in support of protesters could prove costly to the growth of top-level American basketball in China
- Forbes magazine estimated the value of NBA China’s operations at US$4 billion in early 2018
