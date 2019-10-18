Channels

The NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers playing against the Brooklyn Nets in Shenzhen, on October 12, 2019. Photo: Reuters
NBA’s chief admits the China crisis set off by Morey’s tweet led to ‘substantial’ losses in a market it’s spent decades cultivating

  • The NBA is the most popular US league in the world’s most populous country – with some 800 million Chinese viewers – and its business there is already a billion-dollar enterprise
  • Tencent Holdings has a US$1.5 billion, five-year deal to stream league games online in China
Updated: 10:49am, 18 Oct, 2019

The NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers playing against the Brooklyn Nets in Shenzhen, on October 12, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors against the Golden State Warriors during game six of the 2019 NBA Finals in Oakland, California. Photo: AFP
Houston, we have a problem: what’s at stake for the NBA in the Hong Kong-China stand-off?

  • The current furore over a tweet by Houston Rockets’ general manager in support of protesters could prove costly to the growth of top-level American basketball in China
  • Forbes magazine estimated the value of NBA China’s operations at US$4 billion in early 2018
Updated: 11:34am, 10 Oct, 2019

Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors against the Golden State Warriors during game six of the 2019 NBA Finals in Oakland, California. Photo: AFP
