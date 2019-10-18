Anti-government protests since June have weighed heavily on the city’s economy. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong hedge funds’ US$1 billion redemptions in the third quarter one of the largest since 2009 global crisis: Eurekahedge
- The US$1 billion in redemptions ‘not very significant’ when viewed against the US$121 billion that has flowed out of hedge funds globally over the course of this year, according to data provider Eurekahedge
- Small to medium-sized hedge funds ‘bore the brunt’ of the outflows this year
Topic | Hong Kong economy
