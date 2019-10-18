China’s gruelling trade war with the US has hit exports and factory output. Photo: Reuters
China stocks lose most in a month as lowest GDP growth on record fuels fears of long-term slowdown
- China’s third-quarter GDP growth, at 6.0 per cent, was the lowest on record and fuelled doubts about the efficiency of government stimulus measures
- Property companies and banks pulled the Hang Seng Index lower, but the Hong Kong benchmark still gained 1.5 per cent on the week
