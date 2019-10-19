Channels

SCMP
WeWork is set to open three co-working hubs in Nanjing by the end of this year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Companies

WeWork, Sun Hung Kai sign lease deal as struggling US start-up prepares to open co-working space in Nanjing

  • WeWork signs traditional lease agreement with Sun Hung Kai Properties for four floors in the recently completed Nanjing International Finance Center Tower One
Topic |   Start-ups
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Updated: 10:00am, 19 Oct, 2019

Adam Neumann (centre), co-founder and CEO of WeWork, at the opening bell ceremony at Nasdaq in New York on January 16, 2018. Photo: AP
Companies

SoftBank seeks to seize control of WeWork through US$1 billion financing package, says source familiar with the matter

  • Reuters had reported that SoftBank was in negotiations to make a US$1 billion investment to enable WeWork to go through a major restructuring
  • Without a fresh infusion of cash, WeWork risks running out of money as early as the end of December
Topic |   Softbank
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:28am, 14 Oct, 2019

