InterContinental Hotels Group, the operator of InterContinental hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui, has seen a decline in its revenue per available room because of the protests. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong protests hit InterContinental, cognac maker Remy Cointreau’s third-quarter sales as fewer tourists visit city
- InterContinental Hotels Group warned it could see a US$5 million effect on its 2019 full-year results from lower fee income
- Remy Cointreau, the maker of Remy Martin, said fewer tourists in Hong Kong cut into cognac sales in the first half ended September
A China Construction Bank branch vandalised by protesters following a rally in defiance of the anti-mask law issued by the government on October 5, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
From email alerts to working from home, financial companies are implementing contingency plans as protests rage in Hong Kong
- Banks say they’re focused on safety of their employees, still being able to provide services to customers as Hong Kong protests continue
- Employees are working remotely, getting email alerts on potential conflict points
