InterContinental Hotels Group, the operator of InterContinental hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui, has seen a decline in its revenue per available room because of the protests. Photo: Martin Chan
Companies

Hong Kong protests hit InterContinental, cognac maker Remy Cointreau’s third-quarter sales as fewer tourists visit city

  • InterContinental Hotels Group warned it could see a US$5 million effect on its 2019 full-year results from lower fee income
  • Remy Cointreau, the maker of Remy Martin, said fewer tourists in Hong Kong cut into cognac sales in the first half ended September
Topic |   Hong Kong company reporting season
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 8:28pm, 18 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A China Construction Bank branch vandalised by protesters following a rally in defiance of the anti-mask law issued by the government on October 5, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Banking & Finance

From email alerts to working from home, financial companies are implementing contingency plans as protests rage in Hong Kong

  • Banks say they’re focused on safety of their employees, still being able to provide services to customers as Hong Kong protests continue
  • Employees are working remotely, getting email alerts on potential conflict points
Topic |   Banking & Finance
SCMP

Chad Bray  

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 10:47pm, 13 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

