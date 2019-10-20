Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Lynton Crosby, CEO of CT Group, says ‘when you have a crisis is you cannot leave a vacuum’. Photo: Nora Tam
Companies

Political strategist Lynton Crosby says Hong Kong government must deal with issues head on to resolve crisis

  • Lynton Crosby, the election campaign strategist behind the Conservative Party’s 2015 election win, says the Hong Kong government must deal with the causes of the protest and come up with a plan to address the problem
  • Crosby’s CT Group, which opened its Hong Kong office in June, says the company has been approached by multinational corporations on how to deal with the crisis in the city
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Updated: 12:00pm, 20 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lynton Crosby, CEO of CT Group, says ‘when you have a crisis is you cannot leave a vacuum’. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.