A LNG tanker in Tianjin port is ready to discharge its cargo. The port has China’s only floating storage and regasification unit. Photo: Reuters
China’s demand for natural gas, infrastructure to rise even as trade war slows down economy
- Trade war only affects US exporters as China has slapped 25 per cent tariffs on the commodity
- China’s LNG imports could more than double to 111 million tonnes by 2025 from last year, according to Morgan Stanley
Topic | Energy
A LNG tanker in Tianjin port is ready to discharge its cargo. The port has China’s only floating storage and regasification unit. Photo: Reuters