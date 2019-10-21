A pedestrian walks by the logo of Swiss banking giant UBS engraved on the wall of its headquarters on May 8, 2019 in Zurich. Photo: AFP
UBS to cut 40 jobs in trading and investment banking in Asia-Pacific region below vice-president level
- The staff reductions are roughly split between UBS’s markets and investment-banking teams
- The majority of the cuts will be at the level of vice-president or below, said a person familiar with the matter
A China Construction Bank branch vandalised by protesters following a rally in defiance of the anti-mask law issued by the government on October 5, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
From email alerts to working from home, financial companies are implementing contingency plans as protests rage in Hong Kong
- Banks say they’re focused on safety of their employees, still being able to provide services to customers as Hong Kong protests continue
- Employees are working remotely, getting email alerts on potential conflict points
