SCMP
Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

A pedestrian walks by the logo of Swiss banking giant UBS engraved on the wall of its headquarters on May 8, 2019 in Zurich. Photo: AFP
UBS to cut 40 jobs in trading and investment banking in Asia-Pacific region below vice-president level

  • The staff reductions are roughly split between UBS’s markets and investment-banking teams
  • The majority of the cuts will be at the level of vice-president or below, said a person familiar with the matter
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 3:19pm, 21 Oct, 2019

A China Construction Bank branch vandalised by protesters following a rally in defiance of the anti-mask law issued by the government on October 5, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
From email alerts to working from home, financial companies are implementing contingency plans as protests rage in Hong Kong

  • Banks say they’re focused on safety of their employees, still being able to provide services to customers as Hong Kong protests continue
  • Employees are working remotely, getting email alerts on potential conflict points
Topic |   Banking & Finance
SCMP

Chad Bray  

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 10:47pm, 13 Oct, 2019

