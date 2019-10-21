Daniel Zhang, CEO of Alibaba Group, makes a speech after the 2018 Singles’ Day shopping festival, which saw gross merchandise value reach a new record of 213.5 billion yuan. Photo: Simon Song
Alibaba sets sights on 500 million consumers for Singles’ Day shopping festival on November 11
- The company is hoping to attract an additional 100 million consumers based on its analysis of data and consumer behaviour, but declines to provide targeted sales value
- More than 200,000 brands will be taking part in the shopping extravaganza and over 1 million new products will be on sale
Topic | Singles' Day (11.11)
