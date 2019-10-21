Channels

Julia Leung Fung-yee, deputy chief executive of Securities and Futures Commission, says the watchdog will issue guidelines for underwriters on IPO and bond sales. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s market regulator to come down hard on misconduct, steps up oversight of underwriters

  • Misconduct can severely undermine investor confidence in the integrity and transparency of the markets, says Julia Leung, deputy CEO of Securities and Futures Commission
  • Brokers urge the SFC not to overregulate the markets as it would result in fewer IPOs and turnover, which could further affect the struggling securities industry
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 9:58pm, 21 Oct, 2019

Lawmaker Christopher Cheung Wah-fung said on Thursday that the cap on margin financing will severely hurt the viability of small brokerages. Photo: Nora Tam
Financial services lawmaker says cap on margin financing will make survival of small stock brokerages extremely difficult

  • Industry representatives were unable to convince the government to drop the rule which comes into effect today
Holly Chik

Updated: 8:30am, 4 Oct, 2019

