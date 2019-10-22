Office vacancy rates in Hong Kong have jumped to a 14-year high. Photo: Winson Wong
Desperate landlords offer some of the world’s costliest office towers for a token HK$1, as Hong Kong’s protests deter businesses
- Only 14 per cent of the office space in Central was leased to mainland Chinese tenants in the first three quarters of 2019, down from 58 per cent in 2018 and 57 per cent in 2017
- Average office vacancy rates jumped to a 14-year high of 7.4 per cent in September across Hong Kong, up from 4 per cent a year earlier
