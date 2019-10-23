US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (centre) gestures as he chats with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the Xijiao Conference Center in Shanghai, as both sides head for negotiations to end a 15-month trade war. Photo: AP
Credit conditions to be ‘bumpy’ as global economy slows, US-China trade war rages, S&P says
- Trade war between the world’s two largest economies presents the ‘greatest risk’ over the next six to nine months as it dampens sentiment, S&P says
- Stress being felt by companies in slowing environment will ‘inevitably’ transfer to the financial sector
Topic | China economy
US President Donald Trump was upbeat about his meeting with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He at the end of two days of trade negotiations. Photo: AP
Beijing warns of more uncertainty in trade war negotiations despite ‘constructive’ talks in Washington
- Final outcome depends on ‘whether the US can walk together with China, and create the necessary conditions to push ahead’, People’s Daily says
- ‘Talking while fighting could become the norm, and we should adapt to the norm as soon as possible’, says Taoran Notes
Topic | US-China trade war
